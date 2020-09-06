Ernest Hubert Frantz

March 5, 1931 - August 30, 2020

Ernie left us at 12:10 am Saturday morning. He was surrounded by loving family members wife Joyce Harrison, daughter Betty Henderson, son Bill Frantz, grandson Jason Frantz, step-daughter Leigh Falconer and husband Guy Falconer. Ernie is greatly mourned by all of the family, son-in-law David Henderson, grandchildren and spouses Alec Henderson, Laurel Henderson, Ian and Terra Falconer, Colin and Emma Falconer, Stewart and Alicia Harrison and great grandchildren Piper and Penny Falconer and many dear friends here in Boise and in California. The family thanks all of you who sent their sympathy and also many thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at the VA hospital here in Boise who took such good care of Ernie.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store