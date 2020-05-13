Ernest Snodgrass
1925 - 2020
E. Dwight Snodgrass passed away early Sunday morning, May 10, 2020. Dwight was born in Caldwell, ID on March 15, 1925. He was the second child born to George E. and Blanche Snodgrass. He moved to Meridian at the age of 3.
He joined the Navy at 18 during WWII as a motor machinist. After serving he went to Boise Junior College and finished his degree at the University of Washington, then spent 38 years as a manager for Pacific Metal Co.
He married in 1948 and later divorced. On June 6, 1968 he married the love of his life, Janette Sumpter. They were married 26 days short of 52 years. Dwight enjoyed gardening and spending time on their boat at Lake Coeur d'Alene.
He is survived by his wife; three children: Garold Snodgrass (Mindy) of Mead, CO, Diane Glenn of Kirkland, WA and Donna Snodgrass (Marianne) of Meridian, ID; step-children: Mike Nicholas (Debbie) of Conifer, CO and Debbie Farnsworth (Bill) of Boise, ID; sister, Adrienne Glassinger of Twin Falls, ID; step-sister, Norma Gale of Meridian, ID; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his brother, Keith.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Morning Star Senior Living for the wonderful care given to Dwight.
Private interment to be held at Meridian Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Remembrances may be left for Dwight's family online at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Interment
Meridian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
