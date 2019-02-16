Ernest Anthony Subia

July 14, 1953 - November 12, 2019

Ernest Anthony Subia, 65, of Caldwell Idaho passed quietly while sleeping this Tuesday November 12, 2019 of Congestive Heart Failure.

Ernie will be missed dearly by his wife of 17 years, Ada (Gross) Subia and her daughter Cynthia Ann Romero along with their beloved grandson Vincent Anthony Romero. In addition he will be lovingly remembered by his brother Larry Subia, sister Dody (Subia) Willmorth, and brother-in-law Leigh Woods Senior. Ernie will also be in the hearts of his nephews and niece.

Ernie was born in Caldwell Idaho July 14, 1953 to Betty (Arellano) Subia and Raymond Madrid-Subia. After completing high school, he joined the Navy and completed a four year enlistment. He finished his working years after serving 23 years at Simplot. During this time, he met the love of his life, Ada (Gross) Subia. In 2001 they married at the Caldwell Rose Gardens and had since spent their days together in happiness.

Preceding him in death are his Mother Betty, Father Raymond, brother-in-law James Willmorth, and Sister Margaret (Subia) Wood.

A viewing and visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Monday February 18, 2019 and memorial service at 1:00 P.M. at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell with burial to follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019