|
|
Ernesto Ozuna Jr
November 3, 1946 - January 24, 2020
Ernesto Ozuna Jr, 73, of Caldwell passed away on January 24, 2020 surrounded by many of his family members. He was born on November 3, 1946 in Edcouch-Elsa, Texas to Ernesto and Manuela Ozuna. His family migrated from Texas to Idaho every spring to work in agriculture labor starting in the 50's. They started in Grandview, Idaho and made their way to Caldwell and the Blackfoot area for potato harvest. On the way back home, the family stopped in Oklahoma to pick cotton and would be back to Texas in time for Christmas. The Ozuna family later moved to Idaho and settled in Caldwell in 1964.
Ernie married Rosa Maria Campos on December 5, 1966. This union brought three sons into the world, Ernesto, Rolando, and Rudolfo. He worked for the J.R. Simplot Company in Caldwell starting in onion and potato storage and was eventually promoted to shift supervisor, a position he held for many years before he retired.
Ernie earned a General Education Diploma from Boise State University in 1972 where he also studied management courses. He quickly became an avid BSU Football fan starting with the first game he attended in 1976 against the University of Nevada-Reno. He was a season ticket holder for many years and traveled to 3 Fiesta Bowl appearances as well as other road games.
He loved the state of Idaho and what it had to offer. He loved to hunt, fish, and the smell of fresh pine. He spent a lot of time with family and friends at his brother's place in Donnelly. You could always find Ernie fishing off the banks on a crisp October morning at Lake Cascade, his honey hole.
Ernie is survived by his wife Rosa of 53 years, his sons Ernie (Shannon), Roland, and Rudy (Sharon). His grandchildren: Seve, Desiree, Tanis, Tenley, Dexter, Kennedy, Ayden, and Max. His great-grandchildren: Landyn, Zoey, Bristol, Alijah, Malia, and Zerenity. As well as his siblings Daniel Ozuna, Ernestina Jimenez, Emma Valdez, Jose Ozuna, Estella Zamora, Ricardo Ozuna, Adan Ozuna, Rosalinda Almarez, Maria Crowe, and Ermelinda Longoria. Ernie was preceded in death by his father Ernesto, mother Manuela, sister Eva Gonzalez, and brother Antonio Ozuna.
Our family welcomes all to a viewing on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5-8pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel with Rosary Recital at 7:00pm. Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020