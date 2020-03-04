|
Esther Jean Cuddy
January 3, 1926 - February 21, 2020
Esther Jean Cuddy, 94, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away with her family by her side on February 21, 2020. Esther was born on January 3, 1926 to Joseph and Magdalene Lynch in Chicago, Illinois. Esther was raised on a farm in Indiana by her grandparents, Rebecca and Marion Dutton until she was fourteen. She always shared many fond memories of her rural upbringing, especially being spoiled by her sweet Grandmother.
At fourteen, she moved to Bristol, Virginia to live with her Aunt Agnes and Uncle Ralph. In 1944, after graduation from high school, Esther entered St. Mary's School of Nursing in Huntington, West Virginia where she studied to become a Registered Nurse. In 1948, she started her nursing career at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. While working at Georgetown, she met John Cuddy, one of her patients. They fell in love and were married at St. Matthews Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The couple moved to Massachusetts so John could attend college. Their three children: Elizabeth, Mary Ann and John Paul were all born in Massachusetts. They then traveled to Jacksonville, Florida where they made their home for 25 years. After the death of her husband, John, Esther and her daughter moved to Idaho to be close to her daughter, Elizabeth. Esther and Mary Ann have lived in Idaho for the past 34 years.
Throughout her life, wherever the family moved, Esther kept up her nursing skills, working at various hospitals and nursing homes. She retired from nursing at age 76 at Holly Care Center in Nampa, Idaho. Nursing was her joy in life. She loved taking care of all her patients. She loved her family and friends the same and treasured spending time with them and we treasured our time with our dear sweet Mother who we love so much. Mom was a devout Catholic who loved her faith and Jesus and Mary. She prayed the daily Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet, as well as praying daily to the Holy Spirit to help her get through the day. May our dear Mother rest in peace and perpetual light shine upon her.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joe and John Lynch; husband, John F. Cuddy; and son, John P. Cuddy. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth "Libby" (Bob) Doyle and Mary Ann Coshow, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The Holy Rosary for Esther will be held on Sunday, March 8th at 7:00 P.M. at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Avenue in Caldwell. Doors will be open from 6-8:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 9th at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1122 W. Linden Street in Caldwell, with a reception to follow. Condolences for the family may be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020