Esther Cockerham Muffett, 90, of Parma, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her home in Parma. A viewing will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651 with Rev. James Austin officiating. Burial will conclude at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell. To view Esther's full obituary or to share memories, please visit www.alsippersons.com. 208-466-3545
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019