|
|
Esther E Rush, 100, of Caldwell, died Friday, March 22, 2019. A visitation will be Tuesday, March 26th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 am Wednesday, March 27th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 11792 Linden Rd, Caldwell, with visitation in the Relief Society Room beginning at 9:30 am. Condolences may be shared with the family and the full obituary read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com 208-459-3629
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019