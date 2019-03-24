Home

Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Relief Society Room
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
11792 Linden Rd
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Esther Rush Obituary
Esther E Rush, 100, of Caldwell, died Friday, March 22, 2019. A visitation will be Tuesday, March 26th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 am Wednesday, March 27th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 11792 Linden Rd, Caldwell, with visitation in the Relief Society Room beginning at 9:30 am. Condolences may be shared with the family and the full obituary read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com 208-459-3629
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
