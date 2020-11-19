Estreberto VazquezEstreberto Vazquez, 66 of Nampa passed away November 3, 2020 in a local hospital. "Don Beto" was born February 6, 1954 in La Pitaya, Michoacán, Mexico to Guadalupe Vazquez and Maria del Carmen Medrano. He was their second child. He grew up in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico and migrated to the U.S. A. when he was 15 years old. As a young adult he loved to go watch "El Chavo del Ocho" on the only television in the village. He graduated from high school and attended a massage therapy school and received his massage therapy license.Don Beto's sister's best friend lived next door. The friend had a sister that would visit from time to time. That sister's name was Ofelia Huerta. When she was 13 years old, she met Don Beto. They were later married on October 13, 1972. The family lived in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico, Salinas, California, and Nampa, Idaho.Don Beto was a botanist, a message therapist and owned his own business. He was involved in the Red Cross, Saint Jude's and his church. He was a member of the local Catholic church. His hobbies included movie watching, traveling, reading, and learning new things. He loved spending time outdoors and spending quality time with his family and friends. He was a real humanitarian and very charitable. He was devoted and very attentive. He loved to travel. He often traveled with his brother Florencio who was a truck driver. The children remembered traveling in the winter. In December they would always travel to Mexico to visit family. They said that it was so fun to always go on road trips with dad.Don Beto is survived by his wife Ofelia; his children: Isalel Tinoco, Erika Solis, Victor Vasquez and Rebecca Cruz; 13 grandchildren; and his parents Carmen and Guadalupe Vazquez.