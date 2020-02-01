|
Ethel A. Cegnar
July 27, 1924 - January 28, 2020
Ethel Agnes Cegnar, 95, died peacefully on January 28, 2020. She was born in Ammon, Idaho, but at sixteen moved with her family to Homedale. She was a graduate of Homedale High School. Ethel and Lewis married, settled into farm life and remained on the farm the rest of their lives. After the passing of Lewis, Ethel continued to manage and maintain the farm while living in the same house for over 72 years. She loved to work outside and mow her lawn with her riding mower. She founded Homedale's Widows of the World (WOW Group), which served local area widow's concerns and community needs. She served as a 4-H leader for Owyhee County for over for over 25 years. She volunteered at the Homedale County Fair for many years, serving as Parade Grand Marshall in 2010. Ethel was always available when neighbors needed help. She often catered special events and made Wedding Cakes for of many of her friends and family. She was an experienced seamstress, having worked for a time with fabrics and sewing clothes and décor items for her home. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Cegnar, daughter Linda M. Cegnar, and sister, Bernice Glanzman (Harold). She is survived by her son, Ron Cegnar (Fran), Lexington, KY., daughter, Cindy, Homedale, two grandchildren, Tim Cegnar, Washington, D.C., Ann Haines (Dan), Cincinnati, Ohio, two step-grandchildren, Stephanie Adams (Tim), Lexington, KY., and Michael Wynn (Mollie), Lexington, KY., 6 great grandchildren and sister, Dolores Patterson-Butticci (Jack), Homedale.
Monday, February 3 at Flahiff Funeral Home in Homedale, Idaho. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Funeral service at 11:00 AM. Gravesite service following at Marsing Homedale Cemetery. (www.flahifffuneralchapel.com) In lieu of flowers memorials to Homedale Senior Center.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020