Ethel A. Claussen

March 12, 1926 - October 28, 2020

Ethel A Claussen passed away after a short illness on October 28, 2020 at the age of 94.

Ethel was born Ethel A. Buck on March 12, 1926 in Amarillo Texas, the daughter of Clara and Claude Buck. When she was just a child, the family moved west to escape the great dust storms of the Midwest.

The family initially settled in Marsing, Idaho where they started a small grocery market. Following several years in Marsing, the family moved to Caldwell where they also started a market. In September of 1947, Ethel married Daniel Richard (Rich) Claussen in Caldwell. They have two surviving children, Rick and Linda.

Rich and Ethel celebrated their fiftieth Wedding Anniversary on September 13, 1997 with many family and friends over a dinner at Peter Schott's restaurant in Boise. Rich unexpectedly passed away on November 13, 1997. Ethel then moved to Phoenix to help her daughter Linda and her three children.

In 2012 she moved back to Caldwell so she could see more of her many friends and family.

Ethel worked as a medical assistant for several Caldwell physicians including Dr. Oaks Hoover and then for Dr. Willis Hubler for over 20 years until her retirement. She was a tremendously caring person, both with her patients and with family and friends. She was healthy and active until hospitalized and two weeks before her death was still baking cinnamon rolls and banana bread to give to friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her son, Rick and spouse Amie Claussen and her granddaughter Katrina Tuttle; and daughter, Linda Agnetti and her three children, Nicole, Daniel and Matthew and many nieces and nephews and their families.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho. Under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Due to Covid 19, mask should be worn and please use social distancing.





