Eugene Baker
1941 - 2020
Eugene Melvin Baker
December 29, 1941 - July 13, 2020
Eugene Melvin Baker, 78, of Nampa, passed away in Nampa on July 13, 2020. A Family Service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171 with military honors by personnel from the Idaho Army National Guard. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Eugene was born at home in Blackfoot, Idaho on a cold December 29, 1941 - three weeks after Pearl Harbor was bombed. He was the son of Raymond Earl and Grace Mae Baker. At the age of 13 he and his family moved to Nampa where he graduated from Nampa High School in 1961. That same year Gene joined the Army National Guard doing his Basic Training at Ft. Ord, CA and Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. He served on active duty at Ft. Lewis, WA during the Cuban conflict in 1961-1962. Gene married Dalene Schultz in 1962 and they made their home in Mesa, AZ and they had no children. In 1970 Gene moved back to Idaho and worked at the PFE Shops for several years. Later Gene opened Tiffy's Pet and Grooming until he retired. Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing and exploring in the Owyhee Mountains. He will be greatly missed.
Eugene is survived by 2 brothers and their families, John Baker and his daughter, Vicki (Greg) Cooper and her daughters, Dani, Samantha and Bailee Quantie; Ed (Nita) Baker and their children; Sharadan (Brenna) and their daughters, Lauryn and Makenna; Shenoa (Mike) Waters and their sons, Garrett and Job; and nephews, Dean Cooper and Hugh Houston. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Anna; a sister-in-law, June Baker; a nephew, Gary Cooper and some cousins.






Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Service
02:00 PM
Nampa Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
