Eugene Joseph Dinius
Eugene "Gene" Joseph Dinius, 79, of Nampa passed away at his home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, November 11 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. 208-467-7300 Gene was born in Nampa, Idaho on April 29, 1941 to Joe and Ruth (Horning) Dirius. He grew up in and around the Caldwell area and earned his GED when he enlisted in the Army in 1958. He met and married Melva Lundy on October 6, 1962 in Nampa where they made their home and raised four children: Kevin (Roberta) Dinius, Amy Dinius, Brian Dinius and Laurie (Bob) Perez. Gene worked 20 years for Gem Fuel Co. before starting his own heating and air-conditioning business in 1982. Gene's hobbies included fishing, umpiring soft ball and little league baseball, and camping with family. He is survived by his wife Melva; his four children; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a sister Janette Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Eldon and Richard; and an infant granddaughter Savanah. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com