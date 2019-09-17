Home

Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:45 PM
Idaho Veteren's Cemetery, Columbrium Memorial Wall
10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd
Boise, ID
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
El Korah Shrine Club
1118 W Idaho St
Boise, ID
View Map
Eugene "Gene" Guthrie


1928 - 2019
Eugene "Gene" Guthrie Obituary
Eugene "Gene" E Guthrie
01/08/28 - 09/08/19
Gene was born in Payette ID and passed away at home in Boise. Service will be at Idaho Veteran's Cemetery, Columbrium Memorial Wall, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise Sept 20 at 1:45. Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 El Korah Shrine Club, 1118 W Idaho St, Boise. Bowman Funeral is in charge of arrangements. www.bowmanfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to a in Gene's honor.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019
