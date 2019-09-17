|
Eugene "Gene" E Guthrie
01/08/28 - 09/08/19
Gene was born in Payette ID and passed away at home in Boise. Service will be at Idaho Veteran's Cemetery, Columbrium Memorial Wall, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise Sept 20 at 1:45. Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 El Korah Shrine Club, 1118 W Idaho St, Boise. Bowman Funeral is in charge of arrangements. www.bowmanfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to a in Gene's honor.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019