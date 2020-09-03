Eugene D Peltzer

April 7, 1942 - August 26, 2020

"I was here, and now I'm gone!"

Eugene Peltzer, 78 of Nampa, entered rest on August 26, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Eugene was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Alice. Eugene is survived by his wife Stella, two sons, Troy (Wendy), and Michael Sr., his grandchildren Jordan (Ali), Jacob, Faith, Michael Jr and Ezri, his sister Dorothy (Paul) and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Eugene loved deeply with a big heart for all. Graveside service will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store