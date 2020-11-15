Eugenia Corta AcordagoitiaApril 18, 1923 - November 11, 2020Eugenia Acordagoitia, 97, of Jordan Valley, Oregon died November 11, 2020 at the Caldwell Hospital.Funeral Services will be held Monday at 1:00 P.M. with a Rosary followed by Mass at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Jordan Valley Cemetery. Due to Covid, services will be private family only and masks are required.Eugenia was born April 18, 1923 in Jordan Valley, Oregon to Justo Victor Corta and Maria J. Ocamica and was raised on the Corta Ranch at Soldier Creek with her eleven siblings; Eugenia being the youngest of the 12 siblings. She married Alfonso Acordagoitia on April 2, 1948 and raised a son Gary. She continued living in Jordan Valley for the rest of her life. Alfonso passed away on July 3,1998.She is survived by her son Gary, sister-in-law Annie Davis and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and all siblings.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Jordan Valley, Oregon.