Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
15862 Indiana Ave
Caldwell, ID
Resources
Eva Nible Obituary
Eva Annette Nible
Eva Annette Nible, 82, of Nampa passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born February 12, 1937 to Benson & Eva Thornley.
"Annie" spent the first 15 years of her life in Smithfield, Utah, after which she moved to Kuna, Idaho.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was always doing something for family. Her grandchildren were very special to her. She loved to sew and bake for the family.
Annie is survived by her husband Joseph; her children: Eva Jean, Chet (Robin), Paul (April), Valerie (Nora), Daniel (Mary), Steven (Sherri), Thomas (Louise), JoeAnne (Daniel); her two sisters LuDean and Nelda; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, February 15 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 Indiana Ave in Caldwell. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, February 14 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020
