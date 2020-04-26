Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Viewing
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Evelyn Elmore


1931 - 2020
Evelyn Elmore Obituary
Evelyn L. Elmore
November 29, 1931 - April 21, 2020
Surrounded by her loving family, Evelyn Elmore, 88, of Nampa, Idaho was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on April 21, 2020. Born Evelyn Louise Rutledge on November 29, 1931 in Glendale, CA, Evelyn moved with her family to Nampa, Idaho and later married Emerson Elmore on November 21, 1952. They had four sons: Larry, Doug, Ron and Bob. Evelyn will be remembered as a fun-loving, talented woman who loved the Lord. Due to current restrictions a viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. We will be keeping social distancing among everyone attending. A private burial will be held in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
