Evelyn Maxine Schober

November 3, 1933 - April 26, 2020

On April 26, 2020, Evelyn Maxine Miller Schober passed at her daughter's home in Lyle, Wasington. She was born in Johnson, Kansas on November 3, 1933 to Frank Arthur Miller and Neva June Carrithers Miller. She was the eldest of 6 Children. The family moved to Idaho in 1935 and Bremerton, Washington in 1942. Later they moved to Sandpoint, Idaho where she graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1951, later that year she married John Schober and they had 5 children. They were divorced in 1963. Evelyn moved to Nampa, Idaho and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1965, working at Samaritan Hospital until it closed in 1967, then Mercy Hospital Home Health Department. She left Home Health and went to Nampa Care Center then to Idaho State School and Hospital Retiring in 2008.

She was a member of Karcher Church of the Nazarene, active in the choir for 30 years, taught Sunday school, chairman of the Missionary Chapter, and a greeter. In 1998, Evelyn was chairman of the committee for the 50th Anniversary of the Church.

Evelyn lovingly took care of her mother Neva until Neva's passing. She was active with her children, camping, traveling to Mexico, a cruise, and two trips across the United States.

She was preceded in death by her parents, baby sister Barbara, sister Louise and brother Alvin.

Survived by: daughters Vicki and Morgan Hansen of Boise, Idaho, Donna Hensley of Arlington, Washington, Roxie and Bill Craig of Lyle, Washington, and sons Brian and Betty Schober of Spirit Lake, Idaho and Craig Schober of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Sister Margaret and George Agar, brother Arthur Miller of Sandpoint, Idaho, sister-in-law Bea Miller of Riverside, California and brother-in-law Joe and Delores O'Neill of Nampa, Idaho. 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Interment was done on May 1, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell, Idaho. Services will be delayed due to COVID 19. Donations may be given to the Compassionate Ministry at Karcher Nazarene Church of Nampa, Idaho.





