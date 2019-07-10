Ezekiel Vargas

January 25, 2000 - June 5, 2019

On Wednesday June 5, 2019, our beloved Son Ezekiel Vargas at the age of 19 went to be with his beloved Grandmother and Heavenly Father. He is survived by his Loving Mom Yolanda Vargas, Father Artemio Vargas, Older Sister Esmeralda Vargas, and Baby Brother Emmanuel Vargas. He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Lucia Cardenas.

He graduated with great honor from his GED program. He was very characteristic with many talents. His many talents included skateboarding as a young child. Progressing into drawing where he found his passion in music. Ezekiel started writing and rapping his own lyrics. Ezekiel is loved by many family and friends, leaving an unforgettable memory in us.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Service will be held at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave S. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Memorial Garden, 15862 Indiana Ave Caldwell. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 10, 2019