Farrell Johnson
1941 - 2020
Farrell Elbert Johnson
04/09/1941 - 11/26/2020
Farrell E. Johnson of Nampa passed away peacefully with family by his side November 26th.
Farrell was born April 9th, 1941 in Nampa Idaho to Elbert and Irene Johnson. Farrell was a caring and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He willtruly be missed.
He loved fishing, hunting, camping, watching the seahawks and BSU, and many other things. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Farrell served in the Airforce. He was also a heavy machanic for many years.
He is survied by his wife of 50 years, Natalie Johnson, 7 kids- Kim, Tracie, Mike, Rick, Marcia, Angie and Maria, 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Farrell was a generous great man and leaves many memories for all who proudly knew him. he will be loved and missed forever.
Farrell was prceeded in death by his Mother (Irene), Father (Elbert), Sister (Norma), and Daughter (Irene).
We will be holding a celebration of life for Farrell April 9th 2021.
For details please contact the family.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
