Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Church of the Nazarene
3001 12th Ave. Rd.
Nampa, ID
Fern Scrivner Obituary
Fern G. Scrivner, 102, of Columbia Falls, MT, formerly of Nampa, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Services will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 3001 12th Ave. Rd., Nampa, ID 83686. Burial will conclude at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell. To share memories or to sign Fern's online guestbook, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Services are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
