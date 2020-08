Flora Antunes, 89, of Nampa, died August 20, 2020. Memorial services will be held at the St. Paul's Catholic Church in Nampa on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 with recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Private burial will be in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171