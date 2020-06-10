Flora C. Gomez
February 23, 1937 - June 7, 2020
In loving memory of Flora C. Gomez, 83, who departed on Sunday June 7, 2020. There will be a Viewing held Sunday June 14 from 5-8 PM with the Rosary starting at 7 PM at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Monday, June 15 at Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church, Caldwell. Interment will follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel.
Born on Feb. 23, 1937 in Cerritos, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. She resided in Caldwell, Idaho since 1959. Mom was preceded in death by her Husband, Ramon G. Gomez, her daughter Alicia Wungwattana, and her son Raul Gomez. Flora is survived by her son Ramon Gomez Jr., and daughter's Diana Gomez, Maria Rosalinda Gomez, Florelvia Gomez, and Leticia Gomez-Auces. Son-in-law Mike Wungwattana and former daughter-in-law Maria L. Martinez, and former son-in-law Juan Carlos Auces. Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother to numerous grandchildren. She retired from the J.R. Simplot Co. after 40+ years of longevity.
Mom enjoyed walking with her family and friends through her garden while talking about her beautiful flowers, followed by a home cooked meal. She brought her family together with her passion of cooking, especially during the holidays. She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. She enjoyed singing, needle work, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the agencies and care providers that cared for her in her final years. Mom would be very proud of the way her family and friends came together. Condolences may be given at www.Flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.