Floradell Ruth Moritz
July 1, 1932 - September 13, 2020
Floradell Ruth (McKay) Moritz was born July 1, 1932 at Samaritan Hospital in Nampa, Idaho to Wilfred Cecil McKay and Naomi Bell (Peoples) McKay and passed away September 13, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 88 years. Growing up the family moved several times because Floradell's father was a minister in the Church of the Nazarene. Floradell started school in Sawyer, North Dakota and lived in Butte, Glasgow, and Great Falls, Montana where she graduated from high school.
She attended Northwest Nazarene College, now NNU, where she majored in music and was active in choir, musical competitions, and student government. While attending NNC, Floradell worked in the campus coffee shop, affectionately known as The Bean, where she enjoyed meeting the faculty and students. One of those students was Donald Moritz whom she started dating and fell in love with. Don and Floradell were married July 29, 1954 and settled in Nampa to start their family. Floradell was a stay at home mother until her children were in grade school, when she took a job as a secretary at NNC. Floradell worked for over 30 years at NNC, assisting several Vice Presidents. She loved the college, so when Don's employer offered a double-match on charitable contributions they took the opportunity to establish the Moritz Family Scholarship. Through the years, Don and Floradell loved interacting with their scholarship recipients, attending their concerts, soccer and softball games.
Floradell loved to entertain. She was a great cook and even though their house was small, that did not stop her and Don from entertaining family and friends. Sometimes that meant tables were added to the living room and even tables in the kids' room, but no one minded. Music has always been an important part of Floradell's life. She sang for many years in College Church's choir, pageants, and many Living Christmas Tree performances. She loved her church and was a member of College Church of the Nazarene for over 60 years. Floradell and Don enjoyed traveling and spending time with the family. She was loving, caring, steady and dependable…keeping things organized and running from behind the scenes, always baking something yummy to eat after the grandkids were exhausted from playing.
Floradell is survived by her children: Nikki (Joel) Pearsall of Nampa, and Cameron (Julie) Moritz of Auburn, Washington; six grandchildren: Trenton "TJ" Pearsall, Chadwick (Chelsea) Pearsall, Alexander "Alex" (Maz) Moritz, Katherine "Kate" (Bjorn) Olson, Mackenzie Mullin, and Graydon "Grady" (Kalyn) Pearsall; and four great-grandchildren: Skye, Tsjunder, Sadie and Vaylen; sister Maureen Vredevelt, brothers Merritt (Carol) and Neil (Marilyn) McKay. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Donald Moritz last year, her parents, sister Elizabeth Snyder, brothers Bart and Duane McKay. A Viewing and Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. S., Nampa. A Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave, Nampa. A private burial will be held at Kohlerlawn Cemetery. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Moritz Family Endowed Scholarship Fund at NNU, 623 S. University Blvd, Nampa, ID 83686 or https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/14304/donations/new