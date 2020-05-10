Florence Eloise Schey Gibson-ChaneyMay 18, 1928 - April 30, 2020Florence has lived her life here in the Treasure Valley. She was born in Nampa on May 18th, 1928, the eldest of seven children born to George William and Mary Louise Schey. Florence graduated from Kuna High School in 1946. She worked for the Nampa School District, then moved to Boise to work as a legal stenographer for Prudential Insurance. She married Kenneth A Gibson on September 17th, 1949. They moved to the Kuna dairy farm on April 1st, 1950.Florence has spent her heart and time raising four children by working tirelessly with family activities. She volunteered in classrooms with a School Reading Program and as a room mother. Many long hours were spent with a team of parents to raise the money needed to buy the Kuna High School Marching Band uniforms in the mid-1960s. Florence served as Secretary, Vice President and President of the Kuna School District Parent-Teacher Association. She attended the Kuna United Methodist Church. She joined the Kuna Grange in May 1950 and held several positions throughout almost 70 years. Florence was a 4-H Leader for seven years with the Southside Nimble Fingers 4-H Club of Meridian. Her volunteer time with so many youth, now grown, will impact generations to come. Kenneth, her husband of 44 years, passed away December 21st, 1993.As her own family grew up and moved out of the home, Florence turned her time to career opportunities. In the early 1970s she re-entered the professional workforce. For the next 35 years she worked for the Kuna School District, United Dairymen of Idaho, Meridian's Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene and the final 16 years in the Idaho State Grange office, retiring in 2006.Arguably, Florence's favorite role in life was being a grandma. After raising her four children, she and Kenneth became "Grandma" and "Grandpa" to many Kuna students who were friends with their granddaughter Jessi. Many of these young adults still refer to her as "Gram." On January 4th, 2002, Florence married Dallas E Chaney. Her family of kids, grandkids and great-grandkids expanded to her great delight!Florence is survived by her husband, Dallas Chaney, her four children, Ronnie K Gibson (Sherrie Collins), Buddy Gibson, Jerry D Gibson, and Gloria J Gibson-Middleton (Eddy), grandkids Jessi Jensen-O'Toole (Christopher), Casey Gibson and Ian Middleton, and great-grandkids Taylor, Mikayla and Mikenzy Jensen, as well as Dallas' kids and grandkids. Florence has four surviving siblings, Donnabel Schlagel (Clarence), John Schey (Shirley), William Schey (Serona), and Linda Jones (John).Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth, and two brothers Robert Schey (Jeri) and James Schey.Florence battled congestive heart failure and COPD brought on by asthma. She succumbed at her farm home of 70 years on April 30th, 2020. We are so thankful for the professional and caring support of Horizon Home and Hospice, especially Wendy, Toni, Dona, Joyce, and Pastor Jim. We are also thankful for Metro Meals on Wheels serving the Kuna area through the Kuna Senior Center and home delivery.The Celebration Of Life Service will be postponed until social distancing has been lifted.