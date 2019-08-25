Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
15782 Farmway RD
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Hallman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Hallman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Hallman Obituary
Floyd Andrew Hallman, 84, of Caldwell, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 15782 Farmway RD in Caldwell. A viewing will be held from 11-12:45 PM at The Church prior to the services. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now