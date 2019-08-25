|
Floyd Andrew Hallman, 84, of Caldwell, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 15782 Farmway RD in Caldwell. A viewing will be held from 11-12:45 PM at The Church prior to the services. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019