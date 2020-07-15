Floyd Yadon

Floyd Emmett Yadon
August 4, 1928 - July 10, 2020
Floyd Emmett Yadon, 91, went peacefully at home into the Lord's arms on July 10, 2020. The family will be holding a private burial service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Floyd was born in Twin Falls, ID on August 4, 1928, to Emmett and Della Yadon. He was the oldest of four children. Being the oldest, he started working at a very young age, mining with his dad and driving a mail truck.
He fell in love with Jackie Booth from Twin Falls and were married July 13, 1948. The couple was blessed with a wonderful daughter, Linda, on March 28, 1949. Floyd became transport driver for Lucky Lager Beer for many years. He then moved his family to Meridian in 1964. Floyd began raising cattle and became a guard at the Idaho State Penitentiary until 1966. In 1969, Floyd and Jackie moved to Caldwell and pursued their love of ranching full time, raising cattle and hay. Jackie passed November 30, 1982.
He met Dolores Westover in 1988. They fell in love and were married September 30, 1988. They continued Floyd's love of ranching. Floyd and Dee also had a passion for motorcycle riding, doing many bike rallies, including a trip to Sturgis. Together they enjoyed site seeing and loved to go yard selling as often as possible.
Floyd was an inspiration to his family and all who met him. He believed in hard work, being independent and was proud of his Cherokee heritage. Floyd was a free spirit, spoke his mind, honorable, loving, a great story teller and gave the best big hugs. He loved motorcycles, especially Harleys, and competed in many shooting competitions. Floyd was strong in his faith and enjoyed talking about the Bible, which he read daily. He was also a firm believer in the Ten Commandments. Floyd will truly be missed by all his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Dee. His daughters Linda (Richard) Mansfield, Michelle (Chris) Reynolds, and son Gene (Tori) Westover. Grandchildren: Leilani (George) Morris, Richie (Jonni) Mansfield, Jacqueline Leuci, Sophia Leuci, and Sondra Westover. Great Grandchildren: Justin (Tanna) Morris, Trevor (Caitlin) Morris, Quaid (Bryn) Morris, Blake (Megan) Mansfield, Melia Mansfield, Seacret Moss and Ryder Moss. Great Great Grandchildren: Tenley Morris, Isla Morris, Alivia Morris, Makai Morris, and Liam Mansfield. Siblings: Tom (Carol) Yadon, Eleanor Knight, and Sherry (Richard) Mitchel.
He was preceded in death by his parents Emmett and Della Yadon and wife Jackie.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Robert Mansfield, for performing the memorial service for Floyd. And we are especially grateful to Steve and Lynn Schuyler, for their support over the years. To view Floyd's online guestbook or send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com