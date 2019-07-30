|
|
Frances Johnston
August 15, 1931 - July 27, 2019
Frances (Francie) Elizabeth Johnston went to be with her Lord early on the morning of July 27, 2019 at Family Life Memory Care.
Francie was born on August 15, 1931 in Willow Springs, Mo. to Clyde Oliver Hood and Delpha May McDaniel Hood. The family moved to Wilder, Idaho when Frances was eight years old and later moved to Riverside where her father farmed.
Francie attended school in Wilder and went to Caldwell High School for her senior year while the family lived in Riverside. That year, Francie would stay with a family during the week and then return home on weekends because of the distance.
After graduating from high school, Francie, having a talent for art, attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles, California. During her first year, Francie met the love of her life, Leo Randolph Johnston who was also attending Woodbury College. After a courtship of six months, Francie agreed to become Mrs. Leo R. Johnston. They were married on Aug. 20, 1950 at Caldwell First Baptist Church.
Leo and Francie moved from California to Idaho where Leo began farming with his father-in-law in the Riverside area near Marsing. Later the family moved to a farm in Sand Hollow where Francie and her family spent many happy years. Francie enjoyed painting, fishing, camping, reading, and cooking. She was also very involved at First Baptist Church in Caldwell which included singing in the choir.
Francie worked for a short time at Simplot and later at Middleton School District as an attendance clerk and school secretary. She loved working at the schools with students, staff and administrators.
Most important to Francie was being a mother and involved in her children's lives. She was a scout leader, room mother, and chaperone on special school trips for her children. She had three children, sons Michael (Connie), and Gary (Donna), and daughter Nancy Freeby. Her faith and church were also important to her and she instilled in her children that same focus in their lives.
Francie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo, her sisters Fern and Pauline. She is survived by sister Margie (John) Fairweather, and her brother Jim Hood. Frances is also survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff at Family Life Memory Care and appreciated the support the Keystone Hospice staff provided. Also, a special thank you to those who sent cards to Frances or visited her during her last years.
Funeral services will be held at Dakan Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with private interment at Canyon Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 30, 2019