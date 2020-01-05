|
Frances M Nutting
June 26, 1939 - December 23, 2019
Frances Mary Nutting (Wasson) shared the last moments of her life surrounded by the family she cherished so dearly. Her hard fought battle with cancer came to an end on December 23, at the age of 80.
Frances was born on June 26, 1939 in Billerica, Massachusetts. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Ann Coyman, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her four children, Kathleen Mary Sproat, Colleen Marie Maurer, Robert Michael Nutting, Steven Arthur Nutting; their spouses, Kim Maurer, Donna Nutting, and Kristi Nutting; her eleven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur S. Wasson and Edna M. Wasson (Biddescombe); her siblings, Adelbert Raymond Wasson, Marilyn Agnes Wasson, Rita Joan Wasson, Clement Arthur Wasson, Ruth Theresa Wasson; and her son-in-law, William Robert Sproat.
Frances's legacy will be one of love for her family. Her life was characterized by a simple focus and source of joy; sharing moments with those she loved. The simplicity was not in the sense of being easy or plain, but simplicity in unquestioned devotion that guided everything she did. It was easy for her to love and, in fact, it was what she did best.
Frances spent her early life growing up in a large family in Massachusetts. She shared strong connections with her six siblings and her parents. She married in 1958 and began her own family. She saw many places in the United States, having lived in Florida, California, New Mexico, and Idaho. Her final resting place was in Idaho, where she settled in 1995 to be with her children and grandchildren.
Her greatest joys came from watching movies with Kathy, aptly responding to Jeopardy questions with Colleen by her side, sharing lunch with "her Michael", and the Jean Naté perfume Steve bought her every year. She will be affectionately remembered as the Scrabble queen. She usually responded to her victories and losses with grace and poise, however there was the rare occasion when her competitive spirit got the best of her and she couldn't help but suggest that others might have cheated if she didn't win. Her grandchildren affectionately referred to her as Nana or Nanny and could always count on her for a treat, a movie, or hours spent doing puzzles.
Even in the final days as cancer took control of her body, her mind stayed as sharp as it always was. She could answer nearly any Jeopardy question, was very informed on history and current affairs, and continued to read the Danielle Steel books that she loved. When she knew the fight was ending, her final wish was just that she would pass with her loved ones by her side. Frances's wish was met. She passed peacefully surrounded by family. She will be greatly missed, but the bonds and connections she created will echo for generations in the family she held together.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020