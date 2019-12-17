|
|
Frank Clare Breach
Frank Clare Breach, 74, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away December 11, 2019 due to medical complications. Frank was born March 2, 1945 to Paul and Adelene Hawkins Breach in Nampa, Idaho. He spent part of his youth in Buhl, Idaho with his three sisters: Audrey (Sequin), Hazel (Pollard) and Myrna (Harold Wise). Frank went on to serve as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps for three tours during the Vietnam War where he received 13 Decorations and three Purple Hearts before training other Marines in hand to hand combat. After 30 years in the meat processing industry Frank retired from his supervisor position due to health concerns. It was in 1998 that Frank met and married Pamela Anderson. Frank and Pamela enjoyed their many years together travelling, crafting and spending time with their beloved pets. Frank was preceded in death by both his parents. He leaves behind his devoted wife Pamela; son Tim (Ina) Martinez; daughters Lori Sells and Tanna (Cody) Pollard. He also leaves behind multiple grandchildren: Jeremy Sells, Kayla Balderas, Tia Sells, Hunter Pollard, and great-grandchildren who will miss their Papa. Frank loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all those that love him. Rest now soldier, beloved husband, father and papa your watch here is over as you now watch over us from above. Memorial services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, December 20, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019