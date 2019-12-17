Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Breach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Breach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Breach Obituary
Frank Clare Breach
Frank Clare Breach, 74, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away December 11, 2019 due to medical complications. Frank was born March 2, 1945 to Paul and Adelene Hawkins Breach in Nampa, Idaho. He spent part of his youth in Buhl, Idaho with his three sisters: Audrey (Sequin), Hazel (Pollard) and Myrna (Harold Wise). Frank went on to serve as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps for three tours during the Vietnam War where he received 13 Decorations and three Purple Hearts before training other Marines in hand to hand combat. After 30 years in the meat processing industry Frank retired from his supervisor position due to health concerns. It was in 1998 that Frank met and married Pamela Anderson. Frank and Pamela enjoyed their many years together travelling, crafting and spending time with their beloved pets. Frank was preceded in death by both his parents. He leaves behind his devoted wife Pamela; son Tim (Ina) Martinez; daughters Lori Sells and Tanna (Cody) Pollard. He also leaves behind multiple grandchildren: Jeremy Sells, Kayla Balderas, Tia Sells, Hunter Pollard, and great-grandchildren who will miss their Papa. Frank loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all those that love him. Rest now soldier, beloved husband, father and papa your watch here is over as you now watch over us from above. Memorial services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, December 20, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -