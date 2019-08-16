|
|
Frank Lee Dines
September 22, 1936 - August 9, 2019
Frank Dines, 82, of Marsing, ID died peacefully at home in the arms of his beloved wife Ellen August 9, 2019. He was born at home in Caldwell, ID to Russell and Faye Dines September 22, 1936 the second of six children raised in Marsing on a farm where he graduated from high school in 1955 and remained for most of his life. Frank married Ellen Snyder in 1958, they were blessed with two children, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Frank delivered milk for Home Dairies, worked in the logging industry in Burns Oregon, Gas Station Attendant at Justo's while Ellen worked in Justo's grocery next door, feed salesman for Moorman's Feed all in his younger years, then he was self-employed as a farmer and dairyman for the rest of his career. Frank was an active member of his community volunteering for the Marsing Fire Department, EMT on the Marsing Ambulance, Chairman of the Gem Irrigation District, Owyhee Fair Board, & member of the Early Days Gas Engine & Tractor Assn Branch 67. Frank enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, and taking his family for long scenic drives. He loved having the grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the farm running free. After retiring Frank enjoyed refurbishing one cylinder engines, traveling the world with Ellen to engine shows, museums & auctions looking for the next great deal. A special thanks to Dr. Keller and Staff at Liberty Dialysis Center for their loving care. Frank is survived by his wife Ellen, brothers Ralph (Margie) Dines & Richard (Sherrie) Dines, Sister in law Jackie Dines, Brother in law Bob Webb, children Dianna (Gordon) Roberts & Craig Dines. Grandchildren, Amy (Jared) Rovig, Emily (Joshua) Bakko, Mykaela Dines, and Brady Dines, great grandchildren RyLee Rovig, Austin Rovig, Amity Bakko & Jackson Bakko. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lucille (Don) Aldrich & Donna Webb, brothers Donald & George Dines & grandson Hayden Dines.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Marsing Homedale Cemetery, 4308 Cemetery Rd, Marsing, ID. Lunch to follow at the Marsing Legon Hall, 126 Old Bruneau Hwy, Marsing, ID. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapelcom
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019