Frank William Miller

June 05.1949 - July 2, 2019

Frank William Miller died July 2, 2019, at Kimberly, Idaho. Frank was born to William Edward and Florence Miller on June 5, 1949, in Myrtle Point, Oregon. He attended Myrle Point schools and graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1969. He delivered the local newspaper for many years and helped his parents in their floral shop. He moved to Nampa, Idaho in May 1997. Frank enjoyed several years volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club and at the Nampa Train Museum. He married Ethel Yenne on September 10, 2005. They spent several happy years together until her death in 2009. Since that time Frank has lived at Alpine Manor in Kimberly, Idaho. His family wishes to thank Elaine and the staff at Alpine Manor for the excellent care and friendship they gave Frank the past 10 years. Frank is preceded in death by his wife Ethel, his parents William and Florence, and his sister Stella. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 17, 2019