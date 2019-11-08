|
Frank "Bud" Phillips Jr., 88, of Star, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Eagle Christian Church, 100 Short Ln., Eagle. A private graveside service will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for Bud's family on his web page at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019