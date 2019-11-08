Home

POWERED BY

Services
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Eagle Christian Church
100 Short Ln.
Eagle, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank "Bud" Phillips Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank "Bud" Phillips Jr. Obituary
Frank "Bud" Phillips Jr., 88, of Star, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Eagle Christian Church, 100 Short Ln., Eagle. A private graveside service will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for Bud's family on his web page at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -