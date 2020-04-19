|
|
Frank A Raganit
March 6, 1946 - March 23, 2020
Frank A Raganit passed away March 23, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 74.
He was born in Phoenix Arizona on March 6, 1946 to Francisco and Delfina Raganit. Being the oldest of 6 children, his siblings referred to him as Jr.
His family moved from Arizona to Caldwell, Idaho where they made their home in the Sunnyslope area. Frank graduated from Vallivue High School then later graduated from Boise State University. He was a very hard worker at every job he had -Simplot's, Boise Cascade, Albertson's, St. Alphonsus, and Home Depot, to name a few.
He met the love of his life, Dorothy, in 1973 while both were working at Fleetwood Trailer Company. Frank gained an immediate family and children. He truly loved his wife and family.
Some of Frank's passions in life were working out in their yard, fishing, music, dancing and his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy, children Toby Gabaldon (Mandy), Stephanie Jones (Rich), Debbie Eason (Darin), his step-mother Leticia Raganit, brother Larry Raganit (Cathy), sisters Angie Raganit-Risoli, Carmen Raganit and Alice Raganit, 8 Grandchildren and 9 Great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his father Francisco, mother Delfina Raganit and brother Nicolai Raganit.
Frank was a very gentle man, kind, loving, funny, sweet man that will be deeply missed by all his family, friends and anyone that knew him.
Rest In Peace ~ We all love you!!
Potted plants welcomed in lieu of flowers.
Celebration of Life will be announced on "Frank Raganit Memorial" page on Facebook.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020