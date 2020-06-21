Dr. Frank Lewis Shackelford
December 6, 1926 - June 18, 2020
Frank Lewis Shackelford, 93, of Caldwell went home to be with Jesus on June 18, 2020 due to COPD. Frank (Bud) was born on December 6, 1926 to Joseph E. and Iona M. (Lewis) Shackelford in Hyannis, NE and was the second of five children. In 1932 Iona moved with the children to Ismay, MT to be near her sister after Joe left.
In December 1944 Frank left high school to join the Navy where he worked as a medic. After his discharge in 1946 he enlisted in the Naval Reserve and returned to Ismay to finish high school.
After working as a medic, he decided to become a veterinarian. He started at Washington State College (now WSU) in September 1949. In May 1951 he was called back to active duty by the Navy for the Korean War. After his discharge in September 1952 he returned to WSC to finish his education. Frank graduated with his BA in 1956 and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1958.
In the fall of 1958 he moved to Caldwell, ID where he worked for Williams Animal Hospital. In 1959 he began attending Calvary Temple at the invitation of a Navy buddy. It was at Calvary Temple where his life changed. He received the gift of the Holy Ghost and he met his future wife Velma Phinney. Frank and Velma were married August 12, 1960 at Calvary Temple. In 1961 Frank purchased a veterinary practice in Emmett, ID and his two daughters were born there.
In 1970 Frank felt a call to the ministry so he sold his veterinary practice and attended Conquerors Bible College in Portland, OR. The family returned to Emmett in 1971 and then in 1972 moved to Boise where Frank became the pastor of Boise Pentecostal Church and started a veterinary practice. In 1977 he resigned his pastorate, closed the practice, and joined Idaho State Meat Inspection as a Veterinary Medical Officer.
He worked for the State of Idaho until 1981 when he transferred to the USDA and moved to Lewiston where they lived until he retired in 1994. During his years in Lewiston, Frank was an active member of the Lewiston United Pentecostal Church and was Sunday School Director for the Idaho District UPCI from 1982 to 1992.
After retiring from the USDA, Frank and Velma moved back to Caldwell where he assisted at Calvary Temple until he became pastor in 1996. He pastored there until September 2013.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife Velma, his parents, his brothers James (Jim) Shackelford, Gail Shackelford, and Joseph (Dick) Shackelford. He is survived by his two daughters, Vronda and Cozette, his sister Louise Knuths, Earnest and Neava Haney who were his best friends and like family, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Frank will be remembered for his love the outdoors - snowmobiling, fishing, huckleberry picking- and his sense of humor. Frank loved to tease and make people laugh. Most of all he will be remembered for his dedication to and love for the Lord.
Services will be held at Calvary Temple, Caldwell on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 10:30 am under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.
