Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Flahiff Funeral Chapels Inc
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain View Church of the Nazarene
Frankie Lee Garrett
June 29, 1924 - December 18, 2019
Frankie Lee Garrett (Dad) was born June 29, 1924 to parents Frank L. and Lenora O. Garrett. He was born in the single bedroom of a very small house of relatives in San Jose California, while his parents were visiting. This small house was named "The Shrine" by Dad, and us boys eventually visited this sacred site.
The family lived in Walla Walla Washington, where Frankie grew up and attended schools. His parents farmed and ranched and raised fruit, row crops and cattle. Dad went to Wa-High in Walla Walla, when during his sophomore year (1940) he met the love of his life, Dorothy Gard. She was the cute new girl in school that had moved from nearby Dayton, Washington. A friend on the football team introduced them and he knew she was the one. A true love story of high school sweethearts, they would spend the rest of their lives together.
Also in 1940, Frankie's Dad started to buy additional fruit and farm land in Idaho, near Homedale. His Dad was a very progressive and driven individual.
In High School, Frankie played football, basketball and baseball, being a starter in those sports from freshman through senior years. As a senior, he was the starting second baseman on the All-State Championship team from Wa-Hi. "Dot" and Frankie graduated together from Walla Walla High School (Wa-Hi) in 1942, shortly after the start of World War II.
Dad went on to Whitman College in Walla Walla and never commented much about his academic achievements, but as a freshman started for the Football, Basketball and Baseball teams.
In 1943, after one year of college, Dad enlisted in the Navy. He initially passed the "Eddy Test" and was sent to be a radio operator. After a few days, he knew that job wasn't for him. He saw Navy posters that showed beautiful pictures of palm trees and ocean water, with claims of "High Pay, See the World, join the Amphibs". So, he signed up. The Navy Amphibs were an all-volunteer group, the predecessors to the Navy Seals and were attached to the 1st Marines. That High Pay amounted to an additional $9 per month.
His ship was LSM (Landing Ship Medium) #355, with a crew of only about 20+ men. Per Navy information, the Amphibs purpose was, "Identify the objective beach, maintain a position on the designated beach prior to invasion landing and guide the assault waves to the landing beach." The Amphibs would hit the beach first, usually at night, and set up target flags for the Marine invasions. There were unpredictable tides and shallow reefs on many invasions.
There were approximately 700 total men in the Amphibs, with very few returning home. Dad once said that he was thankful for every day he had, because there were many that did not come back. Dad was all over the Pacific in places such as Tarawa, Okinawa, Kwajalein, Saipan, Guam, Tinian, Leyte, Iwo Jima, Manilla and Eniwetok just to name a few. On many of these islands were fierce battles for the American forces.
Dad was eventually hurt on Okinawa. They were on the beach and a Kamikaze plane hit a ship loaded with ammunition about 100 yards off the beach. His LSM had two large doors that opened and then a ramp would drop to the beach. He was on top (about 15 feet up), when the concussion of the explosion knocked him off the deck. He landed on the ramp. He immediately got up and ran, trying to get to safety, not realizing his pelvis was broken. He spent a month in a Guam hospital and eventually took a 3-week Hospital ship ride back to Seattle. Ironically, as bad as he was hurt… he was out of the war zone, which basically saved his life.
After the war, because of his previous college sports achievements, he was offered a full ride scholarship to play football at Washington State. However, because of his injuries he was never able to gain back the same strengths that he had before. Because sports were such a big part of his life, and he could not compete well again, he went back to the farm to work with his Father.
Mom and Dad were married in 1948 in Walla Walla, WA. After they were married, Dad played a few years of semi-pro basketball and baseball. During that time his semi-pro basketball team played the original Harlem Globetrotters with the legendary Goose Tatum, and actually beat them two out of three times they met. He also calf-roped competitively during that time.
Frankie lost his older brother Herb, at the age of 30, in 1952.
Frankie and Dot had two sons, Gary born in 1951 and Gregg in 1955. Their sons were a major focus throughout their lives.
A severe October freeze occurred in Washington in 1955 and killed up to 90% of the fruit trees. The Garrett fruit operation had purchased orchard land in Idaho in the late 1940's which quickly became the main part of the operations after the tree losses in Washington. Frankie, Dot and family moved to Idaho in 1956 to operate and expand the Idaho business.
In 1961, Frankie lost his father. Along with their own cattle operation, Frankie and Dot worked in the family fruit business, located in Walla Walla, WA, Milton-Freewater, OR and Wilder, ID. Frankie and Dot acquired all of the operations after the loss of his father and brother, but with them came a huge debt. From that moment on, at the approximate age of 37, Frankie and Dot gave up a major part of their lives to try and run and save the ranches. Many years of hard work followed. Frankie learned to fly before he was married, and in the early 60's he would fly back and forth from Caldwell to Walla Walla to keep the operations running. He was running two prune and apple packing sheds, as well as packing Walla Walla sweet onions. A couple of times a week for a few months, Frankie would leave Idaho after the shed shut down, fly to Walla Walla in 45 minutes, just as that shed was finishing operations, spend 2-3 hours and fly back to Idaho that night. He had multiple planes, but he loved the fast Piper 260 Comanche retractable.
Frankie's hard work ethic, determination, and putting every penny available back into the ranch, finally got the ranches out of debt. He was very progressive, growing and packing fruit, running cattle, building fruit cold storages, including a full line apple packing shed with inside cold storages. He was never afraid of challenges.
In the 70's and 80's his boys got interested in team roping. Frankie loved to rope so he started to import Mexican cattle for commercial ropings. He would go to the Mexican border, sort out 300 head of true Corriente cattle and have them hauled back to Idaho. He would sell 200 head and keep 100 head to rope and hold ropings. Many years were spent holding team ropings at the Garrett Ranch Arena, which was in addition to all of the farm work. Both boys came back to the ranch after college during this time, allowing Frankie to slow down some from his hectic pace.
Frankie truly loved sports so his boys' sporting events were his main focus throughout their school years. He never missed one game that either son played…ever! He also filmed most all games with an 8mm movie camera. His love of sports carried over to watching both his grandkids and great grandkids. He was an avid Homedale Trojan fan, following and supporting many young athletes both male and female. He made a huge impact on many athletes' lives.
Frankie Garrett was a man with a HUGE personality, always witty, a great judge of character, and truly passionate about sports and the athletes that played the game. You always knew where you stood as he told it like it was. His true love for his wife Dot, was ever present and a great example for all. His "Dottie" passed away in 2016…they were married 68 years, together 76 years. He will be sorely missed in our small community by all his friends and family.
A special thank you to his loving caregivers, who allowed Dad to stay in his home until the last month. Lynda Woodhall, Linda Miklancic, and Amber Woodhall were the mainstays of his care and truly devoted to Dad. Linda Jo Puffe took Dad on weekly drives, wherever he wanted to go…and many times just around the ranch. Cris Fraire and Ramona Stockdale shared in the passionate caring as well. All loved our Dad.
Also a thank you to the Boise VA Hospice, a group of truly caring people!
Frankie is survived by his sons and their families: Gary (Kristie) Garrett and their children Angie (Brady Swallow), Kasey (Keri) and Corby (Nicole). Gregg (Randee) Garrett and children Cody, Hailee Vernon, and Ryan. Great Grandchildren include Carli, Jayci, Shanlee, Delaney and McCoy Swallow. Kambell, Kinlee, Keiser and Krew Garrett. Boston, Bradley and Blake Garrett. Payson Vernon.
A viewing for friends and family will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Homedale. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mountain View Church of the Nazarene in Wilder. Interment will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla, WA. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019