Services Flahiff Funeral Chapels Inc 27 E Owyhee Ave Homedale , ID 83628 (208) 337-3252 Memorial service 1:00 PM Flahiff Funeral Chapels Inc 27 E Owyhee Ave Homedale , ID 83628 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Fred Aspiazu Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fred Aspiazu

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Fred Julian Aspiazu

May 4, 1936 - May 8, 2019

Fred Julian Aspiazu of Nampa died peacefully at home on May 8, 2019 at the age of 83. Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, May 23 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 27 E. Owyhee Avenue in Homedale. He was born to Julian Plaza Aspiazu and Adelina (Lena) Duran Aspiazu on May 4, 1936 in Albuquerque, NM. As a young boy he lived in Atlanta, ID where his love for the outdoors, fishing and hunting would begin with his Dad and brothers, Victor, and Martin. He always reserved the right to have great debates with his sister Marie. He cherished time spent with his younger sister Elizabeth (Lizzie) he loved to make her laugh. He attended school in Atlanta and Boise, graduating from Boise High School.

In 1957, he married Anita Oliver of Boise, and they had three children, Dyann, Debbie, and Tony. He worked at various tire shops in Boise. He spent 8 years in the Idaho National Guard Reserves.

In 1974, he would follow his dream in Homedale to own a business, Homedale Tire. He moved his family to Homedale to start a new journey. He and Anita would work together at Homedale Tire until their divorce in 1979.

In 1980, he married Lela Johnson Martinez. He opened his heart and adopted her three children, Theodore (Ted), Thomas (Thom), and Tammy. Lela would become his best friend, fishing and camping partner, devoted companion and amazing nurse for 39 years. His family is grateful for the loving and unwavering care that his wife (and private nurse) provided for him. He volunteered with the Homedale Jaycees, Homedale Lions Club, Homedale ambulance, Homedale Chamber of Commerce and served on the Homedale Demolition Derby board. In 1983 he was awarded Honored Civic Leader by Treasure Valley Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed spending time with family, bowling, fishing, hunting, and camping, sporting events. He may have won an award in B.S. but no one found record of it.

After retiring in 1999 he and Lela moved to Nampa. He worked for the Nampa School District for 8 years. He never met a stranger, and was a friend to many. It was said that you couldn't take him anywhere without someone knowing him. He had many wonderful friends that enriched his life through the years. Special places in his heart were reserved for his grandchildren, Cheyenne (Brand) Aldrich, Stacie Aspiazu, Anna (Joe) Cowan, Hailey (Dalton)Skelton, Will Stufflebeam, Sara Aspiazu, Justin(Angel) Aspiazu, Sylvia Aspiazu, Kimber Bowman, Bailey Bowman, Megan Bowman, Tristan Aspiazu, Kortne Randall, Andrea Aspiazu Martinez, Sam Pruett, Michael Pruett. His most recent addition great grandson, Weston Bowman brought a special twinkle to his eye and a smile to his heart.

Fred is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lela May Aspiazu, daughter, Dyann Aspiazu and Steve Hart, daughter, Debbie (Verne) Stufflebeam, son, Tony (Joanne) Aspiazu, son, Ted (Sumer) Aspiazu, son, Thom (Nicole) Aspiazu/Martinez, daughter, Tammy (Lynn) Bowman, brother, Victor Aspiazu, sister, Marie Rice, brother, Martin (Marlane) Aspiazu, brother, Phil Clokey, sister, Elizabeth Aspiazu, and numerous great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and Billy his loyal dachshund.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother in law, Doug Rice, and sister in law, Lena Tucker.

Thank you to the staff at Horizon's Hospice for their compassionate end of life care they gave Fred. Special appreciation goes out to his amazing nurses, Rebecca and Dakota, who cared for him like he was family.

Your family knows you're in heaven watching over them (in between fishing). He showed us how to live large, give big and make the world a better place by being in it. His wonderful sense of humor and his love of bringing this crazy family together will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Kids First Cast, Inc., P.O. Box 3916, Nampa, ID 83653. www.kidsfirstcast.org. This organization was dear to his heart for teaching kids about fishing.

Immediately following the memorial service, a police escort will deliver his ashes to the Wilder Cemetery, to his final resting place. Dinner following at the Basque Center, 333 Main St, Homedale, ID Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries