Fred Fowler
August 2, 1926 - August 13, 2020
Rev. Frederick Eugene Fowler, 94, of Boise, Idaho, went to heaven on August 13, 2020. Fred was born August 2, 1926, in Spokane, Washington, to Charles and Hilma Fowler. His beloved wife, Phyllis, to whom he was married for 58 years, preceded him in death, as did three of his siblings. He is survived by his children, Steve (Nancy) Fowler of Peoria, AZ; Doug (Donna) Fowler of Eagle, ID and Susan Fowler of Snohomish, WA. Fred had six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He is also survived by his brother, Bob (Joyce) Fowler, of Kirkland, WA.
Fred and Phyllis were married right after graduating from Kirkland, WA, High School. Immediately following their marriage, he left for France to serve the army in World War II. In the army, he accepted Christ as his Savior and told Phyllis he felt called to be a pastor. Upon returning to the states, he enrolled in, and graduated from, Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, ID, where he played basketball, served as Student Body President and later in life served as Alumni President and was elected to the school's Board of Regents.
He and Phyllis held several Nazarene church pastorates in the state of Washington: Hoquiam, Mt. Vernon, Bremerton, Renton, Kelso and Oak Harbor. He also served as an assistant pastor at Seattle First Nazarene and as pastor in Napa, CA.
Fred was an exceptional man with a quick sense of humor and a ready joke or quote. He was deeply devoted to his Lord and adored his family.
Due to the pandemic, no services are planned, but donations to his memory can be made to the Fred E. Fowler Scholarship fund at NNU Office of University Advancement, 623 S. University Boulevard, Nampa, ID 83686 or to their website at www.nnu.edu/give
