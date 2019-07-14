Resources More Obituaries for Fred Long Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fred Long

June 13, 1941 - February 8, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the death of our father, Freddie Berl Long. He passed away at his home in Fernandina Beach, Florida on February 8, 2019 at the age of 77. He passed after battling an extended illness. Fred was born June 13, 1941 in Trumann, Arkansas to Robert Berlin and Millie Jane (Johnson) Long. Fred spent his childhood growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, with his three brothers and infant sister. It was during this time in Fred's life that he had many good memories of his childhood. In 1954, the family moved to Ukiah, California and Fred lived there until he was 27 years old.

Fred's first child, a son, Charles Collette, was born in 1960. Fred married Nancy Louise (Daut) Long in 1961. Fred and Nancy gave birth to a Son, Michael Douglas born 1962. Their marriage ended in a divorce. In 1963 Fred met Martha Coleen (Harkins) and they were married on February 14. Fred and Martha had a daughter, Cindi Renee, born in 1963 and a Son, Frederick Dean born in 1966. In 1968 Fred moved his family to Nampa, Idaho, where he was employed at Edmark Chevrolet, Union Seed Company, Birdseye and later started his own landscaping business. Fred and Coleen were later divorced. Fred then moved back to California, lived briefly in Maryland and finally settled in Fernandina Beach, Florida in the late 1980s. Fred met and married Mary Ann (Little) Long on January 2, 1999. They remained married until his death.

Fred worked hard to provide for his family. He enjoyed the outdoors and specifically liked hunting and fishing. Fred made friends easy, and throughout his life he made many of them. In later years one of his happiest moments was reconnecting with his Son, Michael Douglas Madigan.

Fred is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Little) Long of Fernandina Beach, Florida, his Son, Michael Douglas (Paula) Madigan of Tenino Washington, his Daughter Cindi Renee (Chris) Spengler of Ukiah, California, and his Son, Colonel Frederick Dean Long of Boise Idaho. Grandchildren, Rebecca Carolynn Madigan of Olympia, Washington, Justin Michael Madigan of Lacey, Washington, Ashley Jane (fiancée, Christopher) Long of Portland, Oregon, Cherish McCall Spengler of Boulder, Colorado, Audrey Lynn Long of Bellingham, Washington, Samuel Berlin Long of Boise, Idaho, and Evynn Renee Spengler of Ukiah, California. Great Grandkids, Alexi Michaelson, and Henry Yarosz. Brothers Robert Dean (Linda) Long of Lincoln, California and James Larry Long of Galt, California. Fred is also survived by numerous close cousins and friends he met throughout his life.

Fred was preceded in death by his Parents, Robert and Millie, an infant sister Betty Joe, His eldest brother, William Ray Long, and Son, Charles Collette.

John 14 - "Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going to prepare a place for you." Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 14, 2019