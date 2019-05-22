Fredrick Arthur Coombs

March 3, 1939 - May 19, 2019

Fredrick "Fred" Arthur Coombs, 80, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 25 at Karcher Church of the Nazarene at the Family Life Center, 2515 W. Karcher Road, Nampa, Idaho 83651, Pastor James Bramson will be officiating.

Fred was born March 3, 1939 in Boise Idaho to Stanley and Erma (Conley) Coombs. He enlisted in the Navy in 1958 and after receiving an honorable discharge returned to Boise in 1961.

On December 27, 1961 he married his wife in Boise. If you lived in the Ada and Canyon County area during the 80's chances are very good you met Fred. He owned the Nampa Robo Carwash along with several other gas stations in the region. He loved his work and having the opportunity to interact with customers. He strongly believed in supporting law enforcement officers and would always wash any police vehicle free of charge. In the 90s he transitioned to a home improvement business Independent Siding. His siding business once again allowed him to deal personally with customers, and many of those customers became his friends. He was an avid fisherman and camper. He spent most of his summers at his favorite camping site of Sage Hen Reservoir. He enjoyed meeting others and usually took only minutes to become someone's new friend. A loyal person to a fault, he was always ready to lend a helping hand to a friend or come to the aid of any family member.

Fred is survived by his wife Carolyn Rosalie (Lucas) Coombs, two daughters and son, Angela Marie Couvillier and her husband Andre of Nampa, ID; two grandchildren, Amy Rebecca Nutt and her husband Kenneth of Nampa, ID; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren; David Edward Coombs and his wife Tanya of Providence, RI, his brother Calvin Coombs and his wife Carol of Nampa, ID, his twin sister Frances Coombs of WA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Fredrick Arthur Coombs Jr., his parents and his brothers Arnold and Stanley Coombs.