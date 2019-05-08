|
Gabriel Sikes Babbel, 17, of Caldwell, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Kimball Ave in Caldwell under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. one hour prior to the services in the Relief Society Room. Condolences may be shared with the family and full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com 208-459-3629
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 8, 2019