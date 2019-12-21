|
Gary L. Carpenter
May 26, 1935 - December 12, 2019
Gary L. Carpenter went to be the Lord on December 12, 2019. His wife E. Joan Carpenter was at his side. They were in Yuma, AZ when he passed. They would go from Nampa to Yuma every winter to join dear friends.
Gary was born on May 26, 1935 in Compton, CA. to his mother, Eleanor (nee) Van Ostran and his father, Lloyd G. Carpenter.
He was in the Air force during the Korean War. After the war, he married Dawna Towell from Boise, ID. They were together until her passing in 2005. He married Esther Joan Vasquez in 2006. He became an integral part of the Vasquez family. He became a grandpa to Joanie's grand and great-grandchildren.
Gary was a member of Centennial Baptist Church in Caldwell, ID.
Gary and Dawna had one son, Joseph Carpenter of Cambria, CA; from his son he had two granddaughters, Christina (Tom) Jackson of KY and Cynthia Buck of Riggins, ID; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. When Gary married Joanie he gained three more children, Andrew Vasquez, Joseph Vasquez, and Rachel Vasquez, as well as their families. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM with a viewing an hour prior beginning at 12:00 PM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Meridian Cemetery, 895 E. Franklin Rd., Meridian.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, to view Gary's online guestbook or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019