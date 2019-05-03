Home

Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
Rosary
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
Gary Dockery Obituary
Gary G. Dockery
October 22, 1942 - April 28, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Gary G. Dockery announces his passing after fighting a brief illness, on Sunday April 28, 2019, at the age of 76.
His loving wife Josephine precedes him.
Gary is survived by four sons Sean, Mike, Jason, Steven; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 6 at 11am at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd in Caldwell. A visitation will be held, Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm and rosary from 7pm to 8pm, both at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Interment will be at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell with Military Honors. Friends may share a memory of Gary at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 3, 2019
