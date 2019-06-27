Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:30 PM
Marsing American Legion Hall
126 N Bruneau Hwy
Marsing, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Eells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Eells


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Eells Obituary
Gary Eells
April 5, 1941 - June 23, 2019
Gary Eells, 78, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho. He was born April 5, 1941 in Caldwell, Idaho
He was married to Viola Moore on October 12, 1959. As a young man, Gary enjoyed working on cars and other mechanical equipment. Gary worked for many years at Greenway Tractor and Campbell Tractor in a variety of positions. He loved restoring old cars, working on engines, camping, Sunday drives, and spending time with his family, friends, and his Campbell Tractor family.
Gary is survived by his wife, Viola, daughters Julie Mankin (Robb), Debra Browning, and Pamela Bartone (Mike), five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life & Potluck will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:30p at the Marsing American Legion Hall (126 N Bruneau Hwy, Marsing, ID)
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now