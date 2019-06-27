|
|
Gary Eells
April 5, 1941 - June 23, 2019
Gary Eells, 78, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho. He was born April 5, 1941 in Caldwell, Idaho
He was married to Viola Moore on October 12, 1959. As a young man, Gary enjoyed working on cars and other mechanical equipment. Gary worked for many years at Greenway Tractor and Campbell Tractor in a variety of positions. He loved restoring old cars, working on engines, camping, Sunday drives, and spending time with his family, friends, and his Campbell Tractor family.
Gary is survived by his wife, Viola, daughters Julie Mankin (Robb), Debra Browning, and Pamela Bartone (Mike), five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life & Potluck will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:30p at the Marsing American Legion Hall (126 N Bruneau Hwy, Marsing, ID)
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 27, 2019