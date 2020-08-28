Gary Patrick Johnson
October 5, 1942 - August 25, 2020
Surrounded by his family in Nampa, Idaho, after fighting a courageous battle against pulmonary fibrosis, Gary Patrick Johnson, left this earth life to return home to his Heavenly Father on August 25, 2020 at the age of 77. Gary was born on October 5, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Kenneth and Earlyn Johnson. He married Cheryl Patricia Young on May 17, 1969 and they had six children. Gary worked as a mechanic, electrician, and volunteer EMT. He was a big tease and a lot of fun to be around. He was generous and loved serving others.
Gary is survived by his six children: Jennifer (Brad) Minnis, Mirriam Johnson, Sara (Tony) Cecchini, Aaron (Michelle) Johnson, Kathryn Johnson, and Joshua (Leslie) Johnson; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; his parents; his twin brother John and his sister Sharon. The family will have private funeral services that will be broadcast on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1500 Smith Ave. Nampa, Idaho. A live stream of the services will be accessible at www.alsippersons.com
under the "tribute" page for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of their own home. The family invites you to the place of interment at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa at approximately 12:00 noon. Please be prepared to adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.