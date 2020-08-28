1/1
Gary Johnson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Patrick Johnson
October 5, 1942 - August 25, 2020
Surrounded by his family in Nampa, Idaho, after fighting a courageous battle against pulmonary fibrosis, Gary Patrick Johnson, left this earth life to return home to his Heavenly Father on August 25, 2020 at the age of 77. Gary was born on October 5, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Kenneth and Earlyn Johnson. He married Cheryl Patricia Young on May 17, 1969 and they had six children. Gary worked as a mechanic, electrician, and volunteer EMT. He was a big tease and a lot of fun to be around. He was generous and loved serving others.
Gary is survived by his six children: Jennifer (Brad) Minnis, Mirriam Johnson, Sara (Tony) Cecchini, Aaron (Michelle) Johnson, Kathryn Johnson, and Joshua (Leslie) Johnson; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; his parents; his twin brother John and his sister Sharon. The family will have private funeral services that will be broadcast on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1500 Smith Ave. Nampa, Idaho. A live stream of the services will be accessible at www.alsippersons.com under the "tribute" page for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of their own home. The family invites you to the place of interment at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa at approximately 12:00 noon. Please be prepared to adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved