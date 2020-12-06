1/1
Gary Nelson
Gary M. Nelson
October 28, 1937 - November 10, 2020
Gary M. Nelson, age 83, died on November 10, 2020. Gary spent most of his adult life in the Boise area, where he enjoyed many community events with his beloved wife, Patricia.
The son of Melvin and Charlotte Nelson, Gary grew up in Melba, ID, graduating from Melba High School in 1956. He met Patricia Clark at The College of Idaho, where both were students. They married and started a family. In time, both went on to earn degrees from Boise State University. Gary finished his formal education with a Master's degree from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. The bulk of his professional life was at the Idaho Department of Labor.
An avid reader, Gary's interests also included sports (especially Boise State football), music and art. He loved backpacking in Idaho's White Cloud mountains, and returned there each summer with his son Kent to fish the remote lakes.
Gary was preceded in death by his daughter, Patrice Nelson Hruska, and his wife, Patricia, with whom he had shared 63 years of marriage. He is survived by his son Dr. G. Kent Nelson and his wife, his devoted daughter, Carole Nelson Kurka, five grandchildren, and his sister, Dr. Anne Marie Nelson. He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends, who will remember his oft-repeated words "…and life goes on."


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
