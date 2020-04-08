|
Gene Marshall Clapier
April 1, 1929 - March 30, 2020
Gene Clapier, 90, passed away March 30th at his home in Marsing surrounded by his family. Gene was born in Ogden, Utah on April 1, 1929 to Archemade and Lida Clapier. When he was 3 years old his mother died, and he and his brother went to live with their grandparents. In 1934 his father married Donna Jenkins and they had 4 children. In the early 40's the family moved to Marsing. He served in the Army from 1948-1952, playing football for the Fort Benning and in Germany. In 1954 at a New Year's Eve dance in Jordan Valley, Oregon he met the love of his life, Ruth Loveland. They married later that year when they eloped to Reno. In the years that followed they had 5 children. They lived in Marsing, Jerome, Arock, Caldwell and back to Marsing for good in 1969. Gene worked for the Idaho Highway Department, they owned Owyhee Feed and Seed and V & F Produce as well as farming and ranching.
Gene will be remembered for his honesty, sense of humor, outgoing personality and never meeting a stranger. He was active in the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth, as well as his 5 children: Rochelle (Jeff), Lynnette, Bodie (Tina), Craig, Yvonne, his 9 grandchildren: Lyndsey, Quincy, Gena, Angie, Hannah, Scott, RyeLea, Marshall, Garrett, his 2 great grandchildren: Cash & Frankie. brothers: David (Connie), Steve (Janet), sister: Lauralee (Derrell) and sister-in-law, Judy and his beloved dog, Reba. He was predeceased by his father, mothers, brothers; Aaron, Dwaine (Rip) & Brent and son-in law, Ryan.
Due to Coronavirus there will be no service at this time. At a later date there will be a Celebration of Life. We would like to thank Heart n' Home Hospice Caldwell for their loving care. Memorial donations can be made to the Marsing Disaster Auction or to the American Legion Community Hall. Full obituary can be seen at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020