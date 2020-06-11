Gene W. Patrick
January 23, 1935 - June 6, 2020
Gene W. Patrick, 85 of Wilder, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Gene was born to Bryan and Eva Patrick on January 23, 1935 in Lamar, Missouri. He moved with his family to Idaho and graduated from Wilder High School in 1953. Gene proudly served in the US Army for 2 years.
Gene married the love of his life, Verna Barton, on September 8, 1960 and together they made their home in Wilder. Gene worked hauling milk from local dairies to Dairymen's Creamery in Caldwell for 15 years. After leaving his milk route, Gene attended Boise State University where he learned to be an Automotive Machinist. He then went on to work as a machinist at Caldwell Auto for 25 years until he retired in 1997.
Gene is survived by his wife, Verna; their two children, Shari (Rod) Eggleston of Caldwell and Michael Patrick of Farmington, UT; his sister, Fern (Alvin) Smallwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At this time, no services are scheduled. Memorials may be made in Gene's memory to a favorite charity.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.