Gene Patrick
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene W. Patrick
January 23, 1935 - June 6, 2020
Gene W. Patrick, 85 of Wilder, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Gene was born to Bryan and Eva Patrick on January 23, 1935 in Lamar, Missouri. He moved with his family to Idaho and graduated from Wilder High School in 1953. Gene proudly served in the US Army for 2 years.
Gene married the love of his life, Verna Barton, on September 8, 1960 and together they made their home in Wilder. Gene worked hauling milk from local dairies to Dairymen's Creamery in Caldwell for 15 years. After leaving his milk route, Gene attended Boise State University where he learned to be an Automotive Machinist. He then went on to work as a machinist at Caldwell Auto for 25 years until he retired in 1997.
Gene is survived by his wife, Verna; their two children, Shari (Rod) Eggleston of Caldwell and Michael Patrick of Farmington, UT; his sister, Fern (Alvin) Smallwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At this time, no services are scheduled. Memorials may be made in Gene's memory to a favorite charity.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved