Genevieve Arlynne Hochhalter

May 31, 1928 - April 16, 2019

Genevieve Arlynne Hochhalter, 90 years old, passed away April 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Arlynne was born on May 31, 1928 to Annabel and William Brown in Hershey, NE. At a young age, she moved with her mother to Chappell, NE and was raised by her loving stepfather John Groves. She attended school in Chappell until the family moved to Parma, ID in 1941. After graduation from Parma High School in 1945, Arlynne attended the Nampa Business College. While attending Business College, she was introduced to Rueben Hochhalter and the two were married April 12, 1946 in Winnemuca, NV. They began foster parenting in 1966, adopted two children, raising a total of 80 children through the years. Many happy memories came out of their home including camping at Silver Creek, trips to the Oregon coast, Disneyland, and swimming in the backyard. They celebrated 52 years of marriage until Rueben's death in 1998. Arlynne loved crocheting, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Nampa First Church of the Nazarene before moving to Couer d' Alene, ID and then Las Vegas.

Arlynne is survived by her daughter Shoni Vallely, special foster daughter Debbie Gardipee, son Christopher Stan (Julie), and special foster son Santos Rodriguez (Diana). She had 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with one more arriving in August whom she was anxiously waiting to meet. She was preceded in death by her sister Dodo, an infant brother, her sister Nyla, her husband Rueben, her daughter Marilyn, and her son Joseph.

The family would like to thank her kind and generous caretakers over the past two years.

We will certainly miss her, but will joyfully celebrate her life.

A graveside celebration of life will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Kohlerlawn Cemetary in Nampa, ID. There will be a lunch served following the service at Lions Park next the the pool in Nampa. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary