Genevieve Ison
October 6, 1924 - February 8, 2020
Gennie began her long and successful trip through life in Pocatello on October 6, 1924. She spent the first eighteen years of her life as a happy child, with her parents, Bessie and Benjamin McLaughlin, her two sisters, Maxine and Julia, and her younger brother, Benjamin. She played, went to school, the movies, and worked in her father's store.
After graduation from high school, Gennie left for her career education. She went to business college in Salt Lake City. Thus, with her newly acquired skills of typing and short hand, she began her long career as a secretary with the Union Pacific Railroad.
As with many people of her generation, war intervened. In 1945, Gennie joined the U.S. Navy. She was only thirty out of 300,00 WAVES to be accepted into school as a flight attendant. She flew from San Francisco to Bermuda and Boston to Miami, all while being stationed in Maryland. She had many stories from these days, some were funny, others were interesting, and a few were tragic. Each one at its core had a determined young woman eager to prove that "She had the right stuff."
After completion of her enlistment, Gennie returned to Pocatello and the railroad. She worked her way up to personal secretary to the Division Engineer.
It was during this time Gennie felt a need to change again. She left her job and enrolled in BYU. She entered the Theater Arts department. While there, she met her future husband, M. Gail Ison, and later they were married in Alaska.
He earned a PHD, which would not have been possible without her work as a secretary. She worked both at her many places of employment and at home all while raising two children.
Starting about 1960, Gennie began to find a bit more free time. To fill this, she served on many boards, commissions and was in over 30 plays in Boise Little Theater. She was once president of BLT. Among her other positions she served on the Veteran's Commission and the Morrison Center.
One of her passions was travel. Gennie visited most of the fifty states. She was thrilled to travel abroad. As a result, she visited most of Europe, Russia, a large part of the Mid-East, North Africa and Asia.
While traveling she met two heads of State, one of her favorites being Anwar and Mrs. Sadat.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020